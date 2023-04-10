Who should decide what our kids read?

The Idaho Legislature wrapped up last week after trying and failing to pass a bill to address a growing controversy in Idaho and across the nation, removing books from libraries that some consider obscene or inappropriate for kids.

More and more libraries and librarians are caught up in what is becoming a more polarized world.

Next week Emily Drabinski will be speaking to the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise. She’s an Associate Professor and Critical Pedagogy Librarian, Graduate Center, City University of New York and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

