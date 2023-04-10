© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Who should decide what our kids read?

By Samantha Wright
Published April 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM MDT
Books!
CCAC North Library
/
Flickr

The Idaho Legislature wrapped up last week after trying and failing to pass a bill to address a growing controversy in Idaho and across the nation, removing books from libraries that some consider obscene or inappropriate for kids.

More and more libraries and librarians are caught up in what is becoming a more polarized world.

Next week Emily Drabinski will be speaking to the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise. She’s an Associate Professor and Critical Pedagogy Librarian, Graduate Center, City University of New York and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Library
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright