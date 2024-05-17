Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 17, 2024
A leaked conversation has caused a divide within the Idaho GOP, Meridian's empty city council seat may soon be filled, school choice campaigns are heating up and we take a look at the latest in the trial of Chad Daybell.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Sydney Kidd with BoiseDev
- Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com
- Logan Finney withIdaho Reports
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News