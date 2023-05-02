© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters discussed the importance of menopause knowledge

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:51 PM MDT
Although false alarms are not at all unusual when it comes to mammograms, they can cause women much anxiety. Doctors are thinking about ways to ease those fears.
iStockphoto

Approximately half of all Americans will go through menopause. However, it remains an under-discussed topic, leaving many scared and uninformed about the changes they are experiencing.

It also leaves them in the dark when it comes to perimenopause symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats and hormone therapy.

Idaho Matters spent an hour talking about this important topic with three experts in the field:

  • Jill Gustafson, a certified nurse midwife and menopause specialist with Quantum Women's Health
  • Dr. Paru David, internist and women's health specialist at the Mayo Clinic and menopause-certified practitioner by the North American Menopause Society
  • Dr. Tali Sobel, women's health internist at the Mayo Clinic and menopause-certified practitioner by the North American Menopause Society

The experts spoke with Gemma about the difference between early perimenopause, perimenopause and menopause; symptoms and temporary treatments; misinformation around hormone replacement therapy; sexual health and how to advocate for yourself to get the help and treatment you need.

