Inside the imagination of Ridley Pearson: From Kingdom Keepers to Magical Map

Where can you find out about Disneyland, the Kingdom Keepers, Stephen King, Amy Tan, the Simpsons' Matt Groening and other famous members of the band the Rock Bottom Remainders?

Right here, with best-selling author Ridley Pearson! You may be familiar with Pearson for his much beloved series like "The Kingdom Keepers."

Well, he’s got a new series unfolding right now, with "Magical Map #2: Jungle Cruise" and his latest book, "Magical Map #3: Haunted Mansion" which is out now. If you've ever wondered what it might be like to step right into a Disney park adventure, this series brings that magic to life — following Gemma (named after Idaho Matters host Gemma Gaudette!) and Torin as they discover a map that makes the parks come alive in ways you never expect!

Ridley is back with Gemma to talk about his latest book, his new musical and the Rock Bottom Remainders - a rock band made up of famous authors like Dave Barry, Roy Blount, Jr., Mitch Albom and Stephen King.