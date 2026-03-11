© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Inside the imagination of Ridley Pearson: From Kingdom Keepers to Magical Map

By Gemma Gaudette,
Samantha Wright
Published March 11, 2026 at 1:17 PM MDT
Fireworks explode behind Sleeping Beauty's Castle during Disneyland's 50th anniversary celebration in Anaheim, Calif., May 4, 2005.

Where can you find out about Disneyland, the Kingdom Keepers, Stephen King, Amy Tan, the Simpsons' Matt Groening and other famous members of the band the Rock Bottom Remainders?

Right here, with best-selling author Ridley Pearson! You may be familiar with Pearson for his much beloved series like "The Kingdom Keepers."

Well, he’s got a new series unfolding right now, with "Magical Map #2: Jungle Cruise" and his latest book, "Magical Map #3: Haunted Mansion" which is out now. If you've ever wondered what it might be like to step right into a Disney park adventure, this series brings that magic to life — following Gemma (named after Idaho Matters host Gemma Gaudette!) and Torin as they discover a map that makes the parks come alive in ways you never expect!

Ridley is back with Gemma to talk about his latest book, his new musical and the Rock Bottom Remainders - a rock band made up of famous authors like Dave Barry, Roy Blount, Jr., Mitch Albom and Stephen King.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
