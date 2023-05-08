© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
New program to provide mental health services to wildland firefighters

By Samantha Wright
Published May 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM MDT
According to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, an average of 17 wildland firefighters die every year while fighting fires and many others are injured.

The foundation works to help firefighters and their families during these tragedies and this month they launched their Wildland Firefighter Mental Health Program, which provides counseling services to both firefighters and their families for free.

Burk Minor, the Executive Director of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and counselor Ashley Taylor who will be providing services to the program joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

