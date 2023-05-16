The 'Summer Reading and Learning Celebration' returns for its second year
This Saturday the Boise Public Library and Ada Community Library will be hosting their second annual "Summer Reading and Learning Celebration."
The event shares a mix of local summers programs for kids to participate in, while also offering up quite a bit of fun.
Ryan Peck, the Managing Director and co-founder of Boise Rock School and Joshua Shapel, the event coordinator for Boise Public Library, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.