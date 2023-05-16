© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're currently experiencing weather-related outages in Sun Valley. Read more about how to still hear our news & music services.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The 'Summer Reading and Learning Celebration' returns for its second year

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT
Director Jessica Dorr stands with the Boise Public Library mascot.
Boise Public Library
Director Jessica Dorr stands with the Boise Public Library mascot, a red exclamation point.

This Saturday the Boise Public Library and Ada Community Library will be hosting their second annual "Summer Reading and Learning Celebration."

The event shares a mix of local summers programs for kids to participate in, while also offering up quite a bit of fun.

Ryan Peck, the Managing Director and co-founder of Boise Rock School and Joshua Shapel, the event coordinator for Boise Public Library, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise Public LibrarySummer CampBooks
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski