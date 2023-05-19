Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 19, 2023
The results of the BoisePolice investigation into potential racism are out, a look at Native American education in Idaho, the fate of a senior living facility is uncertain, an update on the state budget and a breakdown of the Boise State of the City address.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Carly Flandro, reporter withIdaho Ed News
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Ian Max Stevenson, reporter with the Idaho Statesman
- Rachel Cohen with Boise State Public Radio