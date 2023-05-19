© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 19, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 19, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT
Mike Bromwich sits at a table with a mic in front of him, his hand crossed.
Boise State Public Radio
Lead investigator Mike Bromwich introduces himself to the City of Boise Council Member. He and his team will be looking into the behavior of retired officer Matthew Bryngelson following revelations he had ties to a white supremacy organization and expressed racist views while still on duty.

The results of the BoisePolice investigation into potential racism are out, a look at Native American education in Idaho, the fate of a senior living facility is uncertain, an update on the state budget and a breakdown of the Boise State of the City address.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Native AmericansBoise CitySeniorsReporter Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette