Author of "The Paris Bookseller" on Idaho Matters

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on October 24, 2022.

What do Ernest Hemingway, Ezra Pound, F. Scott Fitzgerald and E.E. Cummings all have in common? The modernist writers all lived in Paris in the 1920s.

And the person who brought them together was Sylvia Beach, an American woman who owned the bookstore Shakespeare & Company. Idaho Matters talks with author Keri Mare about her new novel, which chronicles that time through Sylvia Beach's eyes.

