Environment
Idaho Matters

Taking a field trip with the birds

By Samantha Wright
Published May 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT
A group of folks on a birding field trip in Kathryn Albertson Park.
A group of folks on a birding field trip in Kathryn Albertson Park.
Alec Andrus
Lewis's Woodpecker
Lewis's Woodpecker
Alec Andrus
A small group of people peer through binoculars looking for birds.
The field trips are open to everyone regardless of your bird experience.
Alec Andrus

Ever wanted to spot a kingfisher or a yellow-headed blackbird or a kestrel? What about herons, flickers and yellow-rumped warblers? Even if you are an experienced birder, it can be tricky to spot and identify all of the amazing bird species in southern Idaho.

The Golden Eagle Audubon Society has a birding field trip for you, no matter if you’re an experienced birder, an eager newbie or you just want to spot a few cool birds and learn more about them.

The society and its bird volunteers host a ton of different birding field trips this time of year and Liz Paul, who coordinates the program and field trippers Katie Crooks, Lorraine Poor and Jim James joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about them.

Idaho Matters Birds
