Environment
Idaho Matters

The City of Boise wants you to love dandelions

By George Prentice
Published June 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM MDT
A puffy white dandelion is backlight by the sun against a blue background.
Stanley Zimny
/
Flickr

Have you been seeing more dandelions than usual at your local park? There’s a good reason for that, a couple of reasons really.

First, pesticides are often bad for the birds and the bees and for humans and the City of Boise wants to cut down on how many chemicals they use on public spaces.

And second, dandelions are not evil. The City of Boise is on a campaign to tell people how to find beauty in this bright yellow flower.

Our Morning Edition Host George Prentice sat down with Doug Holloway, the Director of Boise Parks and Recreation and Parks Resources Superintendent Sara Arkle to find out more about dandelions, parks and what pools are open this summer.

