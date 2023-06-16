© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

World Refugee Day in Boise

By George Prentice
Published June 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT
There are too many days when the world feels so splintered. But there are also those rare days when the world seems a bit smaller, when there's an opportunity to recognize how much we share. So let's talk about one of those days, World Refugee Day.

Idaho's resettlement program began in the 1970s as part of a national effort to receive refugees from southeast asia after the Vietnam War. For this current fiscal year the Idaho Office for Refugees will welcome between 900 and 1,000 new refugees, according to Communications Manager Holly Beech.

She joined refugee Shabire Eliza, who will be an emcee for World Refugee Day in Boise Saturday, for a chat with our Morning Edition host George Prentice.

George Prentice
