A look at health trends in Idaho

In Madison County, over 28 percent of adults live below the poverty level, in Ada County, more than 23 percent of adults have arthritis and in Washington County, ten percent of adults have been diagnosed with cancer.

These are just some of the new health statistics that anyone can see thanks to a new tool from the University of Idaho that breaks down health data by the county level for the first time in Idaho. Erich Seamon, a research scientist at the U of I, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this data.

