News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 6, 2025

By Troy Oppie
Published June 6, 2025 at 1:34 PM MDT
A brick wall with University of Idaho in gold letters written on it with the date 1889 above it.
Richard Rodriguez
/
Boise State Public Radio

The U of I - Phoenix deal has reached an end, Idaho State Police assist in ICE's deportation efforts, cuts to the U.S. Forest Service force closures of ranger stations, an Idahoan has been confirmed to lead the U.S. Forest Service and a look at how Democrats in the Gem State have changed over time.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
See stories by Troy Oppie

