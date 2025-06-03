Celebrating Idaho’s nesting birds at the annual Raptor Fest

As the skies of the Snake River Canyon fill with newly hatched birds, we are reminded of the wildlife that also calls the beautiful state of Idaho home.

Nestled just outside of Boise, the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area is a haven for falcons, eagles, hawks and owls.

Supporting the conservation of the unique area is the Birds of Prey NCA Partnership, a nonprofit group with a dedication to helping one of the world’s most dense concentrations of nesting birds.

Following a hybrid format in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual Raptor Talks in 2023, this year’s event is fully in person, filled with feathers and festivities. Raptor Fest 2025 is set for Saturday, June 7, and is free for all those who want to attend.

Idaho Matters is joined by the partnership president Steve Alsup and board member Matthew Podolsky to hear more about what attendees can look forward to at the event.