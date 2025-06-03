© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Celebrating Idaho’s nesting birds at the annual Raptor Fest

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 3, 2025 at 1:10 PM MDT
Prairie Falcons
1 of 4  — Copy of PRFA_3_27_21 (1).png
Prairie Falcons
Eden Ravecca / @EdenSunshine on Instagram
Golden Eagle
2 of 4  — Raptor_Fest_6.3.23_0426.jpg
Golden Eagle
JJ Max / Max Photo Biz
Ferruginous Hawks
3 of 4  — FEHA_oldnestlings.jpg
Ferruginous Hawks
Matt Stuber
American Kestrel
4 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-06-03 122016.png
American Kestrel
JJ Max / Max Photo Biz

As the skies of the Snake River Canyon fill with newly hatched birds, we are reminded of the wildlife that also calls the beautiful state of Idaho home.

Nestled just outside of Boise, the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area is a haven for falcons, eagles, hawks and owls.

Supporting the conservation of the unique area is the Birds of Prey NCA Partnership, a nonprofit group with a dedication to helping one of the world’s most dense concentrations of nesting birds.

Following a hybrid format in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual Raptor Talks in 2023, this year’s event is fully in person, filled with feathers and festivities. Raptor Fest 2025 is set for Saturday, June 7, and is free for all those who want to attend.

Idaho Matters is joined by the partnership president Steve Alsup and board member Matthew Podolsky to hear more about what attendees can look forward to at the event.

Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
See stories by Lucina Glynn

