Oregon county sues fossil fuel companies over 2021 heat wave

Two years ago, the Pacific Northwest experienced a record-breaking heat wave

The extreme temperatures resulted in hundreds of fatalities and in Oregon's Multnomah County, 69 people died due to the heat.

As a result, Multomah County filed a lawsuit against several fossil fuel companies, like Shell and Chevron, and coal-producing corporations, saying that their products played a significant role in generating the heat dome and further intensifying it.

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

