Oregon county sues fossil fuel companies over 2021 heat wave

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 26, 2023 at 2:41 PM MDT
Two years ago, the Pacific Northwest experienced a record-breaking heat wave

The extreme temperatures resulted in hundreds of fatalities and in Oregon's Multnomah County, 69 people died due to the heat.

As a result, Multomah County filed a lawsuit against several fossil fuel companies, like Shell and Chevron, and coal-producing corporations, saying that their products played a significant role in generating the heat dome and further intensifying it.

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Heat WaveHeat 2021
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
