Oregon county sues fossil fuel companies over 2021 heat wave
Two years ago, the Pacific Northwest experienced a record-breaking heat wave
The extreme temperatures resulted in hundreds of fatalities and in Oregon's Multnomah County, 69 people died due to the heat.
As a result, Multomah County filed a lawsuit against several fossil fuel companies, like Shell and Chevron, and coal-producing corporations, saying that their products played a significant role in generating the heat dome and further intensifying it.
Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson joined Idaho Matters to talk more.