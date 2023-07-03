A unique strategy is helping meet the needs of Idaho students

When it comes to learning, having the right kind of support inside and outside of the classroom is important. This is why schools all over Idaho are taking part in a new strategy known as community schools to help aid their students.

Community schools work with local partners to help ensure students have what they need to succeed, whether that's food, clothing, school items or other kinds of care. Hayley Regan, the Collaboration Manager for United Way of Treasure Valley, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about community schools and how they work.

