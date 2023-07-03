© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A unique strategy is helping meet the needs of Idaho students

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 3, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT
A nurse performs a checkup on a child.
Brad Elsberg
/
United Way of Treasure Valley

When it comes to learning, having the right kind of support inside and outside of the classroom is important. This is why schools all over Idaho are taking part in a new strategy known as community schools to help aid their students.

Community schools work with local partners to help ensure students have what they need to succeed, whether that's food, clothing, school items or other kinds of care. Hayley Regan, the Collaboration Manager for United Way of Treasure Valley, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about community schools and how they work.

Tags
Idaho Matters CommunityStudents
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate