The craft of rug hooking and how it's bringing fairytales to life

What did you do in your spare time during the COVID-19 pandemic? Two women got together with some very talented folks to make 100 rugs based on fairy tales.

Rug hooking is an old art that’s seeing a resurgence. This huge project was created by rug hooking teachers who spent untold hours bringing fanciful creatures and illustrations to life. Those 100 rugs are traveling the country and will be in Garden City Friday, 7.

Susan Elcox is with the Treasure Valley Rug Hookers and helped bring the Hooked on Fairy Tales Exhibit to life. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

