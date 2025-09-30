© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How Idaho ranchers are using new technology

By Samantha Wright
Published September 30, 2025 at 1:17 PM MDT
The Nancy M. Cummings Research, Extension and Education Center in Salmon.
Joseph Pallen
/
University of Idaho
The Nancy M. Cummings Research, Extension and Education Center in Salmon.

How are farmers and ranchers using new technology like drones and virtual fencing? And how can that technology help keep ranches that have been around for generations, above water?

Those are the questions facing this year’s Rangeland Fall Forum from the University of Idaho’s Rangeland Center and the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research.

Eric Winford, associate director of the Rangeland Center, Crystal Callahan, Operations Director, James A. & Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research and rancher Tori O’Neal of Falls Creek Ranch in Lemhi County joined Idaho Matters to talk about the forum.

Idaho Matters FarmingRanchingUniversity of Idaho
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
