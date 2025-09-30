How Idaho ranchers are using new technology
How are farmers and ranchers using new technology like drones and virtual fencing? And how can that technology help keep ranches that have been around for generations, above water?
Those are the questions facing this year’s Rangeland Fall Forum from the University of Idaho’s Rangeland Center and the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research.
Eric Winford, associate director of the Rangeland Center, Crystal Callahan, Operations Director, James A. & Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research and rancher Tori O’Neal of Falls Creek Ranch in Lemhi County joined Idaho Matters to talk about the forum.