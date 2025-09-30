Idaho 44: Minidoka - The role lawyers played in the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II

Next month the " 2025 Civil Liberties Symposium " returns and it’s shining a spotlight on a series of legal battles that challenged injustice at the highest levels of government.

Centered around the Coram Nobis Cases , these courtroom fights overturned the wrongful convictions of three men who defied orders that later resulted in the mass detention of Japanese Americans during World War II.

Now the lawyers who helped overturn those convictions are coming to Idaho to talk more about these cases and why this history still matters today. One of those lawyers, Lori Bannai, professor emeritus at Seattle University School of Law, joined Idaho Matters with symposium moderator Wendy Olson, a partner at Stoel Rives law firm.