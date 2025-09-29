© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How to get the most out of your doctor visit

By Samantha Wright
Published September 29, 2025 at 2:04 PM MDT
Stock image of a doctor talking with a patient.
Canva
Stock image of a doctor talking with a patient.

For most of us, we only get a few minutes with our physician at the doctor’s office. With so many patients and so few doctors, there is very little face-to-face time with the medical professionals who can have a profound impact on our bodies and our minds.

So how do you make the most of those 15 minutes with your doctor?

That’s the question Dr. Paul Miles is trying to answer. He spent 24 years taking care of kids in Twin Falls in his private pediatric practice. He left Idaho to become the Chief Quality Officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help doctors become better doctors.

He returned to Boise after he retired and now serves on the Board of Directors for Full Circle Health. Now he’s trying to help patients be better advocates for themselves and he’ll be sharing those tips at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise on Monday, Oct. 6.

Dr. Miles joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

