Pilgrimage to Idaho's Minidoka site keeps history alive

During World War II, thousands of Japanese Americans were sent to an internment camp near Twin Falls. Today, the Minidoka National Historic Site preserves part of that site keeping the history of that time alive for visitors.

The Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee holds an annual pilgrimage to the site each year for survivors, descendants, and allies of those held at the camp as they honor their sacrifice and work to heal the wounds left behind.

This year’s pilgrimage starts July 6, and we asked Erin Shigaki, co-chair of the Minoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee and Minidoka survivor Mary Abo to come on Idaho Matters and talk about the trip and the educational work they do.