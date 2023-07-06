© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Pilgrimage to Idaho's Minidoka site keeps history alive

By Samantha Wright
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT
A photo of Minidoka National Historic Site.
1 of 2  — IMG_9976aa.jpg
A photo of the Minidoka National Historic Site.
Eugene Tagawa
A group visits the Minidoka National Historic Site.
2 of 2  — save.jpg
A group visits the Minidoka National Historic Site.
Eugene Tagawa

During World War II, thousands of Japanese Americans were sent to an internment camp near Twin Falls. Today, the Minidoka National Historic Site preserves part of that site keeping the history of that time alive for visitors.

The Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee holds an annual pilgrimage to the site each year for survivors, descendants, and allies of those held at the camp as they honor their sacrifice and work to heal the wounds left behind.

This year’s pilgrimage starts July 6, and we asked Erin Shigaki, co-chair of the Minoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee and Minidoka survivor Mary Abo to come on Idaho Matters and talk about the trip and the educational work they do.

Idaho Matters Minidoka
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
