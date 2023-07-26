© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
New museum explores Idaho history

By George Prentice,
Hannah Gardoski
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM MDT
The Wood River Museum of History and Culture is hosting their grand opening on July 26, making Ketchum an important stop when it comes to exploring the region's past – from tribal history to Hemingway to becoming a global ski destination.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Dr. Jenny Emery Davidson, executive director of the Community Library Association and Mary Tyson, director of the Center for Regional History to talk more about the opening, which will include a performance from a Grammy Award-winner.

