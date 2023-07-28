© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Tower work is scheduled for Friday, July 28 between 12-4 p.m. that will cause outages on KBSU 90.3, KBSX 91.5, 91.1 in Stanley and 93.5 in Cambridge.
Idaho Matters

How one coach is inspiring Idaho's future soccer players

By George Prentice,
Hannah Gardoski
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT
Much of Allison Gibson’s passion and profession has been defined by soccer. As a player, she was an All American and as a coach, she became the winningest coach in Idaho State University history.

Now, as president and director of coaching with the Indie Chicas Football Club, she helps the next generation of players realize their potential on and off the field.

Gibson visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about Indie Chicas, the World Cup and inspiring the World Cup players of tomorrow.

Soccer World Cup
