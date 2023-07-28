How one coach is inspiring Idaho's future soccer players

Much of Allison Gibson’s passion and profession has been defined by soccer. As a player, she was an All American and as a coach, she became the winningest coach in Idaho State University history.

Now, as president and director of coaching with the Indie Chicas Football Club, she helps the next generation of players realize their potential on and off the field.

Gibson visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about Indie Chicas, the World Cup and inspiring the World Cup players of tomorrow.