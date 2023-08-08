© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Mobile clinic works to provide easy access to health care

By Samantha Wright
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM MDT
A nurse holds bottles of medications.
Ryan Kellman
/
NPR

Access to health care services in Idaho is getting harder as a shortage of doctors and other health workers makes just getting a timely appointment difficult.

Getting routine tests, like mammograms or blood sugar checks, can take months and often require traveling from one end of the Treasure Valley to the other to get to an appointment.

Optum Idaho is trying to increase access to primary health care and routine medical tests with its mobile clinics, which come to central locations in four Idaho counties every month, and offer easy access to some standard medical checks.

Jim Tett, Optum's Manager of Clinical Operations - Mobile Clinic, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Health Care
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate