Mobile clinic works to provide easy access to health care

Access to health care services in Idaho is getting harder as a shortage of doctors and other health workers makes just getting a timely appointment difficult.

Getting routine tests, like mammograms or blood sugar checks, can take months and often require traveling from one end of the Treasure Valley to the other to get to an appointment.

Optum Idaho is trying to increase access to primary health care and routine medical tests with its mobile clinics, which come to central locations in four Idaho counties every month, and offer easy access to some standard medical checks.

Jim Tett, Optum's Manager of Clinical Operations - Mobile Clinic, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

