'All You Have to Do Is Call:' An author interview with Kerri Maher

Just over a year ago people had a constitutional right to abortion in this country – a right that had been in effect for almost 50 years, until June 24, 2022 when that right was taken away.

But this isn't a new chapter in our American history and just as people are fighting to get that right back today, so were a secret group of women back in the 1970s. Author Kerri Maher has returned with her latest novel, "All You Have to Do Is Call," which is based on the true story of the Jane Collective. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

