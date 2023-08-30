© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
A special writing retreat is inspiring Idaho creatives under the stars

By Staff
Published August 30, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT
A dark sky reserve in central Idaho.
Ed Cannady
/
www.edcannadyphotography.com

Idaho has inspired some of history’s greatest writers and an upcoming writing retreat in Central Idaho’s Dark Skies Reserve, featuring stargazing, hiking, fishing and face-time with bestselling authors, is bound to influence a new generation of creativity.

Boise State professor and organizer Edward "Mac" Test sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the retreat and the unique opportunity to work alongside some award-winning authors.

