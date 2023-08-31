Youth activists win in landmark environmental case

Earlier this month, a historic ruling was made in favor of 16 young activists who filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana for infringing on their constitutional right to a "clean and healthful environment."

The case is the first of its kind in the U.S. holding state officials and agencies responsible for the carbon footprint of future fossil fuel projects and how those emissions may impact the climate. Flathead Beacon Reporter Micah Drew joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the landmark case.

