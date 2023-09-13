© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

An update on the Greater Idaho movement

By Samantha Wright
Published September 13, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT
A blue sign reads "Welcome to Idaho."
Joseph Butler
/
Flickr

Despite ridicule by some lawmakers, and what some have said are insurmountable odds, the Greater Idaho movement continues to quietly grow and expand across eastern Oregon.

The movement is simple, move Idaho's border east and absorb close to a dozen Oregon counties into the Gem State. Supporters say those counties more closely align with Idaho's values and culture.

In June, voters in another Oregon county said they'd like to join Idaho, the 12th county to pass a ballot initiative supporting the movement.

Reporter Matt Vasilogambros covers voting rights, gun laws and western climate policy for Stateline, which is part of the nonprofit news network States Newsroom, and he went on a thousand mile reporting trek across eastern Oregon to find out how the Greater Idaho movement is doing.

Idaho Matters
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate