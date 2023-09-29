Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 29, 2023

Invasive mussels have been found in the Snake River, an attorney from the AG's office says she's being retaliated against, more housing units could be coming to Boise, an update on a possible special session of the Idaho Legislature and a look at the legacy of J.J. Saldaña.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

