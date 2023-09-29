Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 29, 2023
Invasive mussels have been found in the Snake River, an attorney from the AG's office says she's being retaliated against, more housing units could be coming to Boise, an update on a possible special session of the Idaho Legislature and a look at the legacy of J.J. Saldaña.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Christina Lords, editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun
- Ryan Suppe, reporter with the Idaho Statesman
- Gretchen Parsons, Managing Editor with BoiseDev.com
- Rachel Cohen, South Central reporter for Boise State Public Radio
- Kevin Richert, Senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News