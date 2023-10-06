© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 6, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM MDT
Aaron Reis (left) spoke at the mayoral candidates forum organized by City Club Boise. He was joined on stage by former Boise police chief Mike Masterson (center left), Joe Evans and incumbent Mayor Lauren McLean (right).
Student ID cards can no longer be used at the polls, COVID levels are on the rise, a look at the mayoral candidates most recent debate and trout ecosystems are changing in the alpine lakes

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
