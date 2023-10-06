Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 6, 2023
Student ID cards can no longer be used at the polls, COVID levels are on the rise, a look at the mayoral candidates most recent debate and trout ecosystems are changing in the alpine lakes
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Logan Finney withIdaho Reports
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun
- Troy Oppie, host ofAll Things Consideredwith Boise State Public Radio
- Ian Max Stevenson covers the City of Boise and climate change for theIdaho Statesman
- Will Walkey, Reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau and Wyoming Public Media