How three women leaders are giving back to the Wood River Valley

Hispanic Heritage Month started as a weeklong observation in 1968. It was expanded to 30 days under President Ronald Reagan in 1988.

The month was designed to celebrate the "histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America."

In the Wood River Valley, three women are leading three nonprofits, helping immigrants, children and seniors survive and thrive in their community. We wanted to learn more about what they're doing to make a difference in their community so we invited Jovita Piña, Executive Director of The Senior Connection, Deborah Van Law the Executive Director of the Blaine County Education Foundation and Becky A. Lopez Executive Director of The Alliance of Idaho to join Idaho Matters.

