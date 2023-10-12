© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How three women leaders are giving back to the Wood River Valley

By Samantha Wright
Published October 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT
A photo of Sun Valley.
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr

Hispanic Heritage Month started as a weeklong observation in 1968. It was expanded to 30 days under President Ronald Reagan in 1988.

The month was designed to celebrate the "histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America."

In the Wood River Valley, three women are leading three nonprofits, helping immigrants, children and seniors survive and thrive in their community. We wanted to learn more about what they're doing to make a difference in their community so we invited Jovita Piña, Executive Director of The Senior Connection, Deborah Van Law the Executive Director of the Blaine County Education Foundation and Becky A. Lopez Executive Director of The Alliance of Idaho to join Idaho Matters.

Idaho Matters Hispanic Heritage MonthNonprofitWood River Valley
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
