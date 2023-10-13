© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 13, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 13, 2023 at 2:13 PM MDT
ISDA staff decontaminate a boat that's been in the Snake River searching for mussels.
Rachel Cohen
Boise State Public Radio
ISDA staff decontaminate a boat that's been in the Snake River searching for mussels.

A look at the open primaries initiative, invasive mussels in the Snake River are being treated, Idaho students aren't reading at grade level and the mayor of Kuna is looking for another term.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters EducationInvasive SpeciesReporter Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
