A new look at the legacy of Idaho Senator Frank Church

Idaho Senator Frank Church upended Washington with his committee's investigations into our government's intelligence community and that story is the centerpiece of the best-selling book, "The Last Honest Man" by Pulitzer Prize-winning author James Risen.

Risen will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Frank Church Institute Conference and he joined Institute Board Member Todd Achilles to sit down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview the conference and talk about Church's legacy.