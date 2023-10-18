© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Why a new series is featuring Idaho artists

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 18, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT
Lupe Galvan painting
Idaho Public Television
Lupe Galván painting.

Idaho is full of creatives from dancers to weavers to architects, all with different art forms that inspire. Which is the focus of a new online series from Idaho Public Television called "createid."

The series features Gem State artists introducing us to their craft and the unique ways in which they express themselves. On one of their latest episodes we met painter Lupe Galván, whose story is intimately connected to his work.

Artist Lupe Galván and Lead Producer of "creatid" Marcia Franklin joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

