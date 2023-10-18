Why a new series is featuring Idaho artists

Idaho is full of creatives from dancers to weavers to architects, all with different art forms that inspire. Which is the focus of a new online series from Idaho Public Television called "createid."

The series features Gem State artists introducing us to their craft and the unique ways in which they express themselves. On one of their latest episodes we met painter Lupe Galván, whose story is intimately connected to his work.

Artist Lupe Galván and Lead Producer of "creatid" Marcia Franklin joined Idaho Matters to talk more.