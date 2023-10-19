© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How Idaho farmers are growing crops in a more sustainable way

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM MDT
A potato field.
DMITRY KISLYAKOV
/
Flickr

When it comes to potatoes, Idaho is the number one producer in the U.S., growing nearly 30% of the nations supply.

Like many other areas of the country our state is feeling the impacts of climate change, experiencing shortages in the famous crop, as recently as last year. Which is why more farmers are making a shift towards regenerative agriculture, using sustainable practices that have the potential to forever change the industry.

Ladd Wahlen, a forth-generation farmer and Brad Johnson, Agricultural Strategy Manager for The Nature Conservancy joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this new method of farming.

Idaho Matters FarmingSustainabilityClimate Change
