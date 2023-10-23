© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Expressive Idaho: Forging steel into art

By Staff
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT
Susan Madasci in her studio, Garden City, ID.
Arlie Sommer
/
Idaho Commission on the Arts
Susan Madacsi in her studio.

When you hear the word "blacksmith," you might think of horseshoes and iron fences. Traditional practitioners forged hand tools, kitchenware and jewelry.

Today, industrial forgery is used in things like hardware, automobiles, even spaceships. But it’s also used for landscaping, architecture and art. Blacksmith Susan Madacsi designs large-scale steel sculptures, forging each part at temperatures of around 2,200 degrees, then adding texture with a hammer or other tools.

Colorful and geometric, her contemporary forged artwork hangs in public spaces throughout Idaho and around the world. Arlie Sommer brings us her story as part of the Expressive Idaho series.

Tags
Idaho Matters Expressive IdahoIdaho Commission on the Arts
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate