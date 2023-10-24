© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Stories of mystery and murder in Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 24, 2023 at 1:43 PM MDT
Gravestones in a cemetery.
Heather Chipps
/
Flickr

As Halloween gets closer, more and more people are sitting down to re-watch their favorite horror classics, whether it's Michael Myers on the hunt for Laurie Strode or a bunch of high schoolers trying to evade Ghostface.

Stories of mystery and murder are always popular around this time of year, especially true stories – which Idaho has plenty of. Whitney Rivera and Camden Schacher explore Idaho crimes and murders in their podcast "Ghosts and Garnets" and they joined Idaho Matters to share some of the Gem States horror stories.

Tags
Idaho Matters Old Idaho PenitentiaryMurder
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate