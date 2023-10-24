Stories of mystery and murder in Idaho

As Halloween gets closer, more and more people are sitting down to re-watch their favorite horror classics, whether it's Michael Myers on the hunt for Laurie Strode or a bunch of high schoolers trying to evade Ghostface.

Stories of mystery and murder are always popular around this time of year, especially true stories – which Idaho has plenty of. Whitney Rivera and Camden Schacher explore Idaho crimes and murders in their podcast "Ghosts and Garnets" and they joined Idaho Matters to share some of the Gem States horror stories.