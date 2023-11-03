Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 3, 2023
A look at where Idaho's lethal injection process stands, an update on the Lava Ridge Wind Project, how lawmakers are preparing for the 2024 legislative session and some insight into why a few state agencies are calling a new law unconstitutional.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Logan Finney withIdaho Reports
- Clark Corbin with theIdaho Capital Sun
- Troy Oppie, host ofAll Things Consideredwith Boise State Public Radio