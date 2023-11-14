The legalities around former President Donald Trump's trials

It’s been making big news. Former president Donald Trump is on trial in several states, he’s also under a gag order and there are attempts to keep him off the presidential ballot in some states. Also in the news is a law that disarms people who are under domestic violence orders.

Dr. David Adler is the President of the Alturas Institute and when he isn’t studying the U.S. Constitution, he’s watching the news and wondering about the current constitutional controversies that are dominating news programs around the country.

Dr. Adler is getting ready for another of his constitutional questions on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Yanke Center in Boise. This one is titled “Constitutional Controversies in the News” and he’s with Idaho Matters for a preview.

