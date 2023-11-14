© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The legalities around former President Donald Trump's trials

By Staff
Published November 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST
Then-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Then-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.

It’s been making big news. Former president Donald Trump is on trial in several states, he’s also under a gag order and there are attempts to keep him off the presidential ballot in some states. Also in the news is a law that disarms people who are under domestic violence orders.

Dr. David Adler is the President of the Alturas Institute and when he isn’t studying the U.S. Constitution, he’s watching the news and wondering about the current constitutional controversies that are dominating news programs around the country.

Dr. Adler is getting ready for another of his constitutional questions on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Yanke Center in Boise. This one is titled “Constitutional Controversies in the News” and he’s with Idaho Matters for a preview.

Staff
See stories by Staff

