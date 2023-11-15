Breaking down Trump and Biden poll results

With one election down and another, bigger one in the wings, more than a few pundits were taken aback by a New York Times/Sienna College series of polls showing former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in five of six battleground states. But one of Idaho's best and highest-profile analysts says polls don't vote, people do.

Dr. Sam Martin is the Frank and Bethine Church Chair of Public Service at Boise State University and spoke with Morning Edition Host George Prentice about the polls, how abortion continues to drive voter turnout and what lessons might be learned from the just-wrapped 2023 results in Idaho.