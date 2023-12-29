Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: 2023 Year-in-review
This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on December 22, 2023.
Idaho Matters is looking back at the big stories from 2023 in Idaho politics, culture, education and more.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Clark Corbin with theIdaho Capital Sun
- James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television