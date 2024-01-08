© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law & Justice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Breaking down the laws around Idaho mobile bars

By Samantha Wright
Published January 8, 2024 at 3:37 PM MST
Stéphane PERES
/
Flickr

You’ve seen them around town. They’re called "mobile bars" and they show up at special events providing alcohol at social gatherings and celebrations.

It's a growing industry and these bars are becoming more and more popular. But they come with special laws that many folks may not know about and Idaho's Bureau of Alcohol Beverage Control is hoping to change that.

Captain Rocky Gripton, Bureau Chief of the Idaho State Police ABC Bureau joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters AlcoholIdaho State Police
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate