Breaking down the laws around Idaho mobile bars

You’ve seen them around town. They’re called "mobile bars" and they show up at special events providing alcohol at social gatherings and celebrations.

It's a growing industry and these bars are becoming more and more popular. But they come with special laws that many folks may not know about and Idaho's Bureau of Alcohol Beverage Control is hoping to change that.

Captain Rocky Gripton, Bureau Chief of the Idaho State Police ABC Bureau joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

