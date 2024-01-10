© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
The impact of wildfires and how Idaho is protecting against them

By Samantha Wright
Published January 10, 2024 at 2:16 PM MST
Dark smoke rises above a line of trees with mountains visible on the right side of the picture.
Brad Washa
/
Boise National Forest

Acting Deputy Secretary of the Interior Laura Daniel-Davis said Tuesday the Biden administration was giving $138 million to Idaho and other states to protect against wildfires.
 
The money will be used for everything from wildland firefighter training to reducing the risk of fire and restoring areas that have already burned, including deer and elk habitat in southwest Idaho, which will use some of the money to plant native plants and remove invasive species that have sprouted up after a series of fires in 2022.

In other news, we’re also learning that wildfires can leave nasty chemicals behind and in the air and wildfires are also putting insurance companies in a bind.

Mount West News Bureau correspondent Murphy Woodhouse joined Idaho Matters to give us an update on the wildland fire news.

Idaho Matters WildfiresJoe Biden
