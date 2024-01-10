The impact of wildfires and how Idaho is protecting against them

Acting Deputy Secretary of the Interior Laura Daniel-Davis said Tuesday the Biden administration was giving $138 million to Idaho and other states to protect against wildfires.



The money will be used for everything from wildland firefighter training to reducing the risk of fire and restoring areas that have already burned, including deer and elk habitat in southwest Idaho, which will use some of the money to plant native plants and remove invasive species that have sprouted up after a series of fires in 2022.

In other news, we’re also learning that wildfires can leave nasty chemicals behind and in the air and wildfires are also putting insurance companies in a bind.

Mount West News Bureau correspondent Murphy Woodhouse joined Idaho Matters to give us an update on the wildland fire news.