News
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 12, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 12, 2024 at 1:30 PM MST
The front of the Idaho Capitol building showing the bell and stairs. Two people are standing on the left-hand side.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Idaho Legislature is back in session, Dr. Ryan Cole's medical license has been restricted in Washington, library books are top of mind for lawmakers, Idaho State University's Holt Arena now has a new name and an update on the Chris Tapp investigation.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableIdaho LegislatureLibraries
