'Differ We Must:' A conversation with Steve Inskeep

NPR's Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep is coming to Boise, and he has a new book out about President Abraham Lincoln.

While he was writing his book, "Differ We Must," he realized how politics is essential to sustaining democracy, and he says that no debate is ever really settled. The Cabin is bringing Inskeep to the Morrison Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, along with two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof.

Our Morning Edition host, George Prentice, got the chance to sit down with Inskeep to talk about today's GOP versus Lincoln's Republican Party.

