© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Differ We Must:' A conversation with Steve Inskeep

By Staff
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:38 PM MST
The cover of "Differ We Must" by Steve Inskeep.
Penguin Press

NPR's Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep is coming to Boise, and he has a new book out about President Abraham Lincoln.

While he was writing his book, "Differ We Must," he realized how politics is essential to sustaining democracy, and he says that no debate is ever really settled. The Cabin is bringing Inskeep to the Morrison Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, along with two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof.

Our Morning Edition host, George Prentice, got the chance to sit down with Inskeep to talk about today's GOP versus Lincoln's Republican Party.

Tags
Idaho Matters BooksAbraham Lincoln
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate