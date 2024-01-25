© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How are Idahoans doing when it comes to tobacco use?

By Staff
Published January 25, 2024 at 2:12 PM MST
A person vapes on the street.
Jonathan Vowles
/
Flickr

The American Lung Association has just released its 22nd annual "State of Tobacco Control" grading states across the nation, including Idaho. And Idaho didn't do very well.

“This is a report that grades states and the federal government on evidence-based policies,” said Carrie Nyssen, the Senior DIrector of Advocacy for the American Lung Association in Idaho.

She sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the report card, Idaho’s high school tobacco-use rate, and the jaw-dropping Idaho healthcare costs due to smoking.

Tags
Idaho Matters TobaccoSmoking
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate