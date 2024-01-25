How are Idahoans doing when it comes to tobacco use?

The American Lung Association has just released its 22nd annual "State of Tobacco Control" grading states across the nation, including Idaho. And Idaho didn't do very well.

“This is a report that grades states and the federal government on evidence-based policies,” said Carrie Nyssen, the Senior DIrector of Advocacy for the American Lung Association in Idaho.

She sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the report card, Idaho’s high school tobacco-use rate, and the jaw-dropping Idaho healthcare costs due to smoking.

