An overview of school choice in Idaho

The Idaho Legislature is planning to once again tackle the issue of school choice during this year’s session.

Lawmakers have tried over the past several years to put some kind of program in place that would let parents choose where their kids go to school using everything from vouchers, to education savings accounts, but none of those past proposals have become law.

We want to take a deep dive into school choice, and we’re planning a series of conversations about how this would affect kids and parents, public and private schools, charter and religious schools, taxpayers and educators.

School choice is a big issue, and we’re just starting to scratch the surface, so we asked Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, for an overview.