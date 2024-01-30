© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

An overview of school choice in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published January 30, 2024 at 2:31 PM MST
A classroom of empty desks and chairs.
CREDIT MALATE269 / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Idaho Legislature is planning to once again tackle the issue of school choice during this year’s session.

Lawmakers have tried over the past several years to put some kind of program in place that would let parents choose where their kids go to school using everything from vouchers, to education savings accounts, but none of those past proposals have become law.

We want to take a deep dive into school choice, and we’re planning a series of conversations about how this would affect kids and parents, public and private schools, charter and religious schools, taxpayers and educators.

School choice is a big issue, and we’re just starting to scratch the surface, so we asked Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, for an overview.

School Vouchers
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

