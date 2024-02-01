© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Celebrating the Lunar New Year in Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 1, 2024 at 2:22 PM MST
The Idaho State Museum and the Idaho Chinese Organization will be honoring the celebration of the Lunar New Year with a special event on February 3 from 10 am – 5 pm.
The Idaho State Museum
As we head into February, people around the world are getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Which is why the Idaho State Museum and Idaho Chinese Organization are coming together to kick off the holiday with a very special event, honoring cultural traditions of the celebration with art, music, food and so much more.

Liz Hobson, Museum Administrator of the Idaho State Museum, and Candy Hua, a council member from the Idaho Chinese Organization, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the festivities.

Idaho State Museum
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
