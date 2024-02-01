Celebrating the Lunar New Year in Idaho

As we head into February, people around the world are getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Which is why the Idaho State Museum and Idaho Chinese Organization are coming together to kick off the holiday with a very special event, honoring cultural traditions of the celebration with art, music, food and so much more.

Liz Hobson, Museum Administrator of the Idaho State Museum, and Candy Hua, a council member from the Idaho Chinese Organization, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the festivities.

