Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 2, 2024

What OSHA has to say about the hangar collapse near Boise Airport, a bill that would allow employees to carry concealed guns in schools was passed by the Idaho House, the Gem State is working to boost it's snowfall and a look at why Governor Brad Little is sending state troopers to the Mexico border.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

