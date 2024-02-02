© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 2, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 2, 2024 at 2:27 PM MST
Empty classroom with no students
iStockphoto
Empty classroom with no students

What OSHA has to say about the hangar collapse near Boise Airport, a bill that would allow employees to carry concealed guns in schools was passed by the Idaho House, the Gem State is working to boost it's snowfall and a look at why Governor Brad Little is sending state troopers to the Mexico border.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableSchool ChoiceGuns
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate