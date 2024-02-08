© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho librarians talk about needed support during legislative session

By Staff
Published February 8, 2024 at 2:52 PM MST

GOP lawmakers introduced a new library bill into the Idaho Legislature this week that the Idaho Capital Sun says is a "combination" of previous bills that could restrict children’s access to some materials.

And last week, we told you about a new survey that found that over half of all the librarians in Idaho are thinking about quitting their jobs because of bills like this.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Huda Shaltry, a librarian at the Hillcrest Branch of the Boise library system, and Mary Dewalt, director of the Ada Community Library and vice president of the Idaho Library Association, to talk about how librarians are feeling.

Idaho Matters LibrariesIdaho Legislature
Staff
